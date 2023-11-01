The first CFP rankings are out. Here's where the committee placed Georgia football

Georgia football, the No. 1 ranked team in the two major polls all season, is No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year.

The Bulldogs, who are 8-0 heading into Saturday's game with Missouri, were No. 1 last year also in the polls when the CFP rankings debuted and checked in at No. 3.'

Five days later, it went out and easily handled No. 1 Tennessee, moved into the top spot and stayed there en route to a second straight national title.

The 8-0 Bulldogs are behind No. 1 Ohio State in this year's first rankings that came out Tuesday night. The rest of the top five is No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Washington.

Georgia was No. 1 in the first rankings in 2021 and remained there until after it lost to Alabama in the SEC championship game and fell to No. 3. It also was No. 1 in the first rankings in 2017 and was No. 3 when the final rankings came out.

Georgia’s schedule strength was a data point by the 13-person committee.

Georgia hasn’t beaten any opponents ranked in the first top 25. Ohio State has wins over No. 11 Penn State and No. 15 Notre Dame.

“We came to the conclusion as a group that Ohio State deserved to be the No. 1 team," committee chair Boo Corrigan said on ESPN.

The Bulldogs have three games in the next three weeks against ranked opponents: No. 12 Missouri, No. 10 Ole Miss and at No. 17 Tennessee.

Corrigan mentioned Ohio State having a top 5 defense and "difference makers on offense across the board." He mentioned Georgia having wins over Kentucky and Florida.

"Georgia is an excellent team and they keep winning decisively," Corrigan said on a media teleconference. Among attributes on Georgia's side: "Their rivalry game with Florida and the way they played. That game against Kentucky and to win that 51-13. Add in to the fact that Brock Bowers did not play against Florida. Their overall team makeup, team speed, defense, allowing about 14 points."

Of Michigan's sign-stealing and scouting scandal impact on the rankings, he said: "It’s an NCAA issue, it’s not a CFP issue."

Tuesday night’s rankings were the first of five before the final rankings on Sunday Dec. 3 after conference championship weekend.

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker said shortly before the rankings came out he was unaware about the reveal.

“Our goal is to play Missouri,” he said of the Bulldogs’ game Saturday. “Prepare for Missouri. That, of course, is a significant part of our future but our main goal after that is taking care of business week to week.”

This was the 43rd time Georgia has been ranked in the CFP top 25.

This is the final season before the four-team playoff expands to 12.

This season's semifinals are Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The national championship game is Jan. 8 in Houston.

