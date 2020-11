First all-Black officiating crew makes NFL history

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT

VIDEO SHOWS: THREE STILL PHOTOGRAPHS OF THE FIRST ALL-BLACK OFFICIATING CREW TO TAKE CHARGE OF AN NFL GAME BETWEEN THE TAMPA BAY BUCANEERS AND THE LOS ANGELES RAMS

SHOWS: TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (NOVEMBER 23, 2020) (USA TODAY SPORTS - MUST COURTESY USA TODAY SPORTS) (MUTE)

1. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF THE FIRST ALL-BLACK OFFICIATING CREW TO TAKE CHARGE OF AN NFL GAME. (FROM LEFT TO RIGHT) UMPIRE, BARRY ANDERSON, SIDE JUDGE, ANTHONY JEFFERIES, DOWN JUDGE, JULIAN MAPP, REFEREE, JEROME BOGER (NUMBER 23), BACK JUDGE, GREG STEED (NUMBER 12), FIELD JUDGE, DALE SHAW (NUMBER 104) AND LINE JUDGE, CARL JOHNSON (NUMBER 101)

2. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF JEFFERIES, MAPP, ROGER, STEED AND SHAW

3. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF ANDERSON, JEFFERIES, MAPP, ROGER, STEED, SHAW AND JOHNSON

STORY: History was made in the NFL on Monday (November 23) when the first all-Black officiating crew took charge of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Leading the way was Jerome Boger, who is in his 15th season as a referee and 17th overall as an NFL official.

Alongside him were umpire, Barry Anderson, side judge, Anthony Jefferies, down judge, Julian Mapp, back judge, Greg Steed, field judge, Dale Shaw and line judge, Carl Johnson.

The Rams beat Tampa Bay 27-24 courtesy of a 40-yard field goal converted by Matt Gay with little under 3 minutes remaining.

(Production: Tim Hart)