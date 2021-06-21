First annual Danny Etling Football Camp in the books

June 21, 2021 marks the first annual “Danny Etling Football Camp” at Terre Haute South Vigo High School- Etling’s old stomping grounds.

Over 200 high schoolers from all over Vigo County showed out to receive guidance and tips from the pros.

The camp took place from 9:30 A.M-2:30 p.m. and was free of charge.

Etling was joined by former LSU teammate and Raider’s tight end Foster Moreau, Nicholls State quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr., Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, and former LSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Cam Cameron.

“The camp meant so much to me. I remember when former NFL players and coaches would come back to Terre Haute to talk with me when I was in high school and it helped to get me where I am today,” Etling said.

“So it meant a lot to me to have Coach Cameron, Jacob Tui, Foster Moreau and Lindsey Scott come back and get to share those people who have been so influential in my own journey, and share their journeys and attitudes with my hometown and with the kids.”

The kids received a Danny Etling Football Camp t-shirt at the conclusion of the event.

Etling and Moreau also partook in a fundraiser called “Trick Shots For Charity” before calling it a day.

The charity helps raise funds for local Terre Haute charities by showcasing the talents of local athletes and Terredise natives.

Check out the heat below:

Etling hopes to continue this event for years to come, and has plans of expanding it in the future.

