First Academy players dominate UCF lineman camp

There was quite a bit of determination and cheering going on among The First Academy players who took part in the UCF lineman camp at the Nicholson Indoor Facility last week. The TFA players were dominating during the camp and they pushed each other in all of the individual one-on-one drills.

The encouragement worked, as TFA placed six players among the top 20 linemen at the event. Offensive linemen Sean Kentish, Noah Devine, Reed Ramsier and Trintin Thomas; and defensive linemen Blaze Jones and Sr’Londo “DJ” Whiley all took home Final Five T-shirts from the camp, signifying finishing in the top 5 of each division, varsity and freshman/sophomore. Devine is the No. 47-ranked player in the Sentinel’s 2025 Central Florida Super60.

Pictures: UCF Lineman Camp, June 6

All six players are new to TFA this year with Kentish and Devine transferring over from Lake Minneola, Thomas and Whiley coming from Leesburg, Ramsier from Boone and Jones from Osceola.

The top lineman of the event was St. Augustine Beachside High rush end Nigel Eleridge, who was dominant from the outside edge in every rep he took.

TFA’s transition to powerhouse seems to be coming along quite well, with the team also winning the coinciding UCF 7-on-7 championship. The linemen dominated in their reps, as well. Of course, this isn’t the real football field, but the talent is obvious.

“Sure, this isn’t real football. This is fake football … I’m not surprised because I think we knew what we were capable of,” TFA coach Jeff Conaway said. “In our text thread with some of our coaches before this, they asked, ‘Who is the greatest competition for us?’ and I said, ‘Ourselves.’ ”

TFA’s offensive line is going to be a force to reckon with this season, with Kentish, Devine, Ramsier and Thomas, teaming up with Gerard Gearity, who came over from Osceola, Jarvis Williams, from Leesburg, and Chancellor Barclay, another Lake Minneola transplant. Gearity was a surprising non-selection for Final Five at the UCF event, and Barclay, the best of the entire O-line group at TFA, was on a recruiting trip.

Devine and Williams are the only seniors in the bunch, so this group will be a force for a couple of years.

“It means the world to be able to come out here and do this because we are put in the best position by our coaches and God,” Devine said. “With the new school that we’re at, there are so many opportunities to come together spiritually, physically, mentally and to be the best that we possibly can.”

Jones, a junior, will be helping lead the defensive line this season for the Royals, and will also see time at linebacker. Fellow defensive lineman Jeau-Pierre Furtado was not at the UCF event, but he is probably TFA’s top defensive lineman along a talented front on that side of the ball, as well.

“It’s amazing,” Jones said of making the Final FIve. “I’ve been out here a few times. When I first came out here as a freshman, I didn’t even make Final Five. I wasn’t the player that I am now. I feel like I have definitely grown more.”

He said the TFA showing at UCF boosts the team’s confidence in each other.

“That feels good. It gives me confidence and pride and it boosts the team morale because if you know you got your brothers out there with you,” Jones said. “You don’t have pay attention and worry about your friends’ jobs if they are taking care of their own jobs themselves.”

Chris Hays can be found on X @OS_ChrisHays. He can be reached via email at chays@orlandosenitnel.com.