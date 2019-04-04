After AAF's demise, 2 alums sign NFL deals

Orlando Apollos cornerback Keith Reaser (29) has landed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

After the tumultuous ending of the Alliance of American Football, two of the league’s players have found a landing spot.

On Thursday, mere hours after the AAF announced that its players were allowed to sign with NFL clubs, a source told Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor that cornerback Keith Reaser had signed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who first reported the agreement, offered the contractual details as well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Deal includes $100k up front — $50K signing bonus, $25k workout bonus and $25k roster bonus, per source. https://t.co/3EEUn6cUiK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2019

Reaser was one of the top players on the AAF’s best team, the Orlando Apollos. The Apollos were coached by Steve Spurrier and had a league-best 7-1 record. Reaser led the team with three interceptions along with 12 tackles.

Reaser, 27, has previous NFL experience. The Florida Atlantic product was chosen in the fifth round of the 2014 draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He saw action in 29 games for the 49ers before being released early in the 2017 season.

From there, he signed on with the Chiefs, first as part of the team’s practice squad. Late in the year, he was promoted to the active roster and saw action in one game. He went to camp with the Chiefs ahead of the 2018 season, but was waived/injured.

Overall, Reaser has 38 tackles, seven passes defended and two forced fumbles at the NFL level.

WR Rashad Ross lands with the Panthers

Later Thursday, wide receiver Rashad Ross signed with the Carolina Panthers. Ross, who played for the Arizona Hotshots, caught 36 passes for 583 yards and seven touchdowns in the AAF.

Story continues

Another jump from the AAF to the NFL: WR Rashad Ross from the Arizona Hotshots to the Carolina Panthers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2019

Ross’ seven touchdowns led the league while his receiving yardage ranked second and his reception total was third. Ross has been on the radar of NFL teams for quite a while. He went undrafted out of Arizona State in 2013 but has seen action for the Washington Redskins and Chicago Bears.

In all, Ross has 34 catches for 812 yards in his NFL career, most of which came in 2015 with Washington. Ross also had stints on the practice squad with the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals.

And while Reaser and Ross had soft landings, many other AAF players haven’t been so fortunate. Players from across the eight-team league have divulged various horror stories, including some getting booted from where they were staying and others left on the hook to care for their injuries.

More from Yahoo Sports: