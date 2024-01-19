The first 5 things the Steelers must do this offseason

With the 2023 season in the rear-view mirror, the Pittsburgh Steelers must now turn their attention to the offseason and get going on their offseason to-do list. Here are the first five things the Steelers need to do in the offseason.

Extend Tomlin

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

If I were ranking these, getting Mike Tomlin a contract extension and putting that issue to bed before anything else is a must.

Evaluate salary cap cuts

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Steelers head into the offseason over the salary cap which means there will be cuts to be made for no other reason than cost cutting. Guys like Allen Robinson and Chuks Okorafor come to mind.

Release the dead weight

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Not every player who needs to go is because of salary. There are some players who the team needs to move on from just to free up a roster spot for an upgrade. We are looking at you Mason Cole and Pressley Harvin.

Get a plan at quarterback

Head coach Mike Tomlin hinted that he believes the 2024 starting quarterback is on the team which isn’t going to make people very happy. Regardless, Tomlin and his staff need a plan on how to handle Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky in addition to Kenny Pickett.

Upgrade the coaching staff

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Job one is to hire a new offensive coordinator who can help move the Steelers offense into the modern NFL and make it more dynamic. But this isn’t the only change the Steelers need to make. We could see multiple position coaches replaced and even some new positions created to bolster the staff.

