First 3 kickoff times for Texas Tech football's 2024 season announced by Big 12

Set those calendars, Texas Tech football fans.

The Big 12 Conference announced kickoff times for the first three weeks of the season Thursday, which includes the Red Raiders' home and road openers.

Tech's season opener Aug. 31 in Jones AT&T Stadium against Abilene Christian will kick at 6:30 p.m. and air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. It should be the first game with the completed south end zone construction project, which has been going on since the end of the 2022 season.

Texas Tech's running back Tahj Brooks (28) raises his hands after scoring a touchdown against TCU in a Big 12 football game, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Red Raiders will hit the road Sept. 7 for the second game of the season, traveling to Pullman, Washington to take Washington State. That game will kick at 9 p.m. central and air on FOX. It'll also be the return game for receiver Josh Kelly, who transferred to Tech from Wazzu during the offseason.

The final non-conference game will see the Red Raiders host North Texas in an 11 a.m. game on FS1 on Sept. 14.

Big 12 game times will be announced during the season to accommodate television partners. Texas Tech will host Arizona State (Sept. 21), Cincinnati (Sept. 28), Baylor (Oct. 19), Colorado (Nov. 9) and West Virginia (Nov. 30). Conference road games for the Red Raiders include Arizona (Oct. 5), TCU (Oct. 26), Iowa State (Nov. 2) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 23).

Single-game tickets for all of Texas Tech's home games go on sale Friday. Season tickets sold out earlier this month.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Kickoff times for Texas Tech football's first 3 games announced