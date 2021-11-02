The first 2021 College Football Playoff rankings

We now officially know where the cream of the crop in college football stands now that Week 9 is in the books. Not just because two-thirds of the season is over, but the only rankings that matter are out.

So, who is in the top four? That’s the big question.

With four Power Five teams remaining undefeated (Georgia, Michigan State, Wake Forest and Oklahoma) along with Group of 5 teams Cincinnati and UTSA, that would make the top four a no-brainer, right, given the honus on the Power Five? Not necessarily.

Alabama and Ohio State have been on a tear, whereas some other teams — like Wake Forest and Oklahoma — haven’t beaten any currently ranked teams.

Without further ado, here is how the College Football Playoff committee ranks the top 25 in football at the moment.

List

Big Ten power rankings after Week 9: A brand new team reaches the top

Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2)

Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Lucas Krull (7) and offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) celebrate after defeating the New Hampshire Wildcats at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego State Aztecs (7-1)

Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke celebrates with linebacker Vai Kaho (44) after the game against the San Jose State Spartans at CEFCU Stadium. Photo: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-2)

Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2)

Photo: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers (5-3)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2)

Photo: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

NC State Wolfpack (6-2)

Story continues

Oct 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Jakeen Harris (6) is greeted by teammate Drake Thomas after intercepting a pass to end the game during the second half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Carter-Finley Stadium. Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky Wildcats (6-2)

Photo: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3)

Oct 30, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs players celebrate after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Photo: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Rebels (6-2)

Oct 9, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) with his dad Peter after winning the game against Arkansas Razorbacks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Photo: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

BYU Cougars (7-2)

Oct 30, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) runs the ball for a first down against Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Darrius Bratton (8) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Photo: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M Aggies (6-2)

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) and wide receiver Jalen Preston (5) celebrate wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) 25 yard touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Photo: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn Tigers (6-2)

Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) is sacked by Georgia Bulldogs inside linebacker Quay Walker (7) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Baylor Bears (7-1)

Oct 16, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) celebrates the win over the Brigham Young Cougars at McLane Stadium. Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1)

Dec 5, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) catches a pass against TCU Horned Frogs safety Trevon Moehrig (7) in the fourth quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0)

Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners (9-0)

DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 09: Kennedy Brooks #26 of the Oklahoma Sooners gets past the tackle by Luke Brockermeyer #47 of the Texas Longhorns in the fourth quarter during the 2021 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 09, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines (7-1)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0)

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) stretches to pull down a touchdown reception over Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Bearcats won 38-24

Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1)

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) with the key interception during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Photo: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

Oregon receiver Korbin Williams celebrates their 35-28 win over Ohio State after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Michigan State Spartans (8-0)

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) and Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) celebrate after making a stop during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Georgia won 30-13.

Photo: Joshua L Jones – Online Athens News

1

1

1

1

1

1