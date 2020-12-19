Firmino extends Liverpool's advantage to 3-0

The Telegraph

Mohamed Salah has been omitted from Liverpool's team for today's game at Crystal Palace, hours after giving an interview in which he admitted he was "disappointed" to be overlooked as the club's stand-in captain and hinting that he could entertain a move to Spain. In a piece with Spanish publication AS, the Egyptian international said he thought he would be handed the role for the Champions League dead rubber against Midtjylland after Jordan Henderson started on the bench, and with vice-captains James Milner and Virgil Van Dijk unavailable due to injury. But Klopp opted to reward youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold with the temporary leadership role, a position the academy graduate is expected to absorb full-time later in his career. Salah said he was not happy with the decision. “Honestly, I was very disappointed,” he said. “I was expecting to be the captain. But it's a manager's decision, so I accept it.” The timing of the remarks, and the fact that they could be construed as disrespectful to Alexander-Arnold, is certain to cause consternation at Anfield. It will also prompt speculation that his omission from the starting XI today is a form of punishment, although manager Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport that Salah was simply being rested. "Mo Salah is on the bench, they have all played a lot of games," he said. "He can come on and make a difference. We need all the boys." Salah has played in his club's last seven games, scoring in the last four, but the fact that Liverpool do not play again until Dec 27 against West Bromwich Albion makes his omission more surprising.