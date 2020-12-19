Firmino extends Liverpool's advantage to 3-0
Andy Robertson's brilliant ball finds Roberto Firmino, who cushions deftly before rolling his shot home to pad Liverpool's lead at Selhurst Park.
Andy Robertson's brilliant ball finds Roberto Firmino, who cushions deftly before rolling his shot home to pad Liverpool's lead at Selhurst Park.
Davis and Zion both surpassed the 30-point mark, and Caris LeVert could be in line for a role change that increases his fantasy value. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
The must-see practice round of the year took place Friday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando Grande Lakes course and it only was partially because Tiger Woods was involved. Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie will be a featured pairing at the PNC Championship, the annual winter team event that pairs a professional player with a family member. While many competitors are playing with their fathers in the Saturday/Sunday event, the Woods pairing of the pro father and younger son is expected to be riveting.
A preseason game got heated. On one side, at least.
Here's another small update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.
Charles Barkley makes the case that the Rockets should send James Harden to the Nets without trying to get Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
LaVar Ball appeared on Kevin Durant's podcast, The ETCs, and had a back-and-forth debate with the Nets forward about pressing in the NBA.
Padraig Harrington and Tiger Woods turned pro about the same time and have played in some 170 tournaments around the world together. ''This is the first tournament I've ever played in that Tiger Woods is playing in that he's not the star of the show,'' Harrington said Friday. It helped that a video on social media last year showed Charlie's smooth swing on the range at a junior tournament, along with him winning a few tournaments.
Boston was one of many areas around the United States that got pummeled by a snow storm in recent days, and while the winter weather is not for everyone, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton certainly enjoyed it.
Philadelphia 76ers big man Dwight Howard reacts to his big night and he is ready to help the Sixers win this season.
Michigan State Spartans football quarterback Rocky Lombardi told the Free Press he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
After watching the Celtics get run off the floor in their only preseason home game, our Chris Forsberg suggests the Celtics find a rhythm prior to Wednesday's opener or the season could get bumpy in a hurry.
Mohamed Salah has been omitted from Liverpool's team for today's game at Crystal Palace, hours after giving an interview in which he admitted he was "disappointed" to be overlooked as the club's stand-in captain and hinting that he could entertain a move to Spain. In a piece with Spanish publication AS, the Egyptian international said he thought he would be handed the role for the Champions League dead rubber against Midtjylland after Jordan Henderson started on the bench, and with vice-captains James Milner and Virgil Van Dijk unavailable due to injury. But Klopp opted to reward youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold with the temporary leadership role, a position the academy graduate is expected to absorb full-time later in his career. Salah said he was not happy with the decision. “Honestly, I was very disappointed,” he said. “I was expecting to be the captain. But it's a manager's decision, so I accept it.” The timing of the remarks, and the fact that they could be construed as disrespectful to Alexander-Arnold, is certain to cause consternation at Anfield. It will also prompt speculation that his omission from the starting XI today is a form of punishment, although manager Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport that Salah was simply being rested. "Mo Salah is on the bench, they have all played a lot of games," he said. "He can come on and make a difference. We need all the boys." Salah has played in his club's last seven games, scoring in the last four, but the fact that Liverpool do not play again until Dec 27 against West Bromwich Albion makes his omission more surprising.
Kyrie Irving circled the Boston Garden parquet floor performing a spiritual cleansing ritual by waving burning sage in his hands before tipoff, then proceeded to torch his former team. After receiving hugs and high-fives at midcourt before tipoff from former teammates Tristan Thompson, Marcus Smart and others, the Nets point guard got down to business and handed out some punishment to the Boston Celtics. Irving scored 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting and had seven rebounds, five assists and two steals helping the Nets rout the Celtics 113-89 Friday night in the final preseason game for both teams.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko took the lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship, putting herself in position to win the season money title in only four events. Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday in chilly and breezy conditions at Tiburon Golf Club to take a one-stroke lead over defending champion Sei Young Kim and 2018 winner Lexi Thompson in the season-ending event. ''Before when I play in KLPGA it was really cold, so I hate cold weather to play golf, but right now I love it,'' said Ko, who spent most of the season in South Korea.
When the Jets selected Sam Darnold with the third pick in 2018 NFL Draft, Gang Green looked to be acquiring their next face of the franchise for hopefully the next decade-plus.
If Nebraska coach Scott Frost could bottle up the second half of the final game of the season against Rutgers, the Cornhuskers might become a very good team in the Big Ten Conference in 2021. Four turnovers, a fake punt for a first down and a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown came close to costing the Cornhuskers a game in which they gained 620 yards and held the ball more than 39 minutes. Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and mistake-prone Nebraska wore down Rutgers 28-21 on Friday night in the kickoff to Big Ten Champions Week.
Golovkin, who made a record 21st successful middleweight title defense, was never challenged.
Marcus Mariota owes a "thank you" call to his agent.
Jerry Rice's son is having none of the slander.
Anthony Davis scored 35 points in 30 minutes during a 114-113 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday in final preseason tuneup before Tuesday's opener against the Clippers.