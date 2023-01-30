Should the firing of Kellen Moore change the Steelers plans with Matt Canada?

It took very little time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to come out and make it clear they were keeping offensive coordinator Matt Canada for the 2023 season. This is in spite of a woeful Steelers offense in the two seasons Canada has been in charge. But on Monday, the Dallas Cowboys decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and this changes everything.

Just as a point of comparison, the Steelers offense under Canada has ranked 26th and 21st in scoring and 23rd in yards in both seasons. Meanwhile, in just the last two seasons, Moore has had the Cowboys offense 4th and 1st in scoring and 11th and 1st in yards. And he was fired.

Even if the Steelers don’t reverse course and fire Canada in favor of a young offensive mind, it does make you wonder what has to happen for Pittsburgh to abandon the plan and upgrade. Let us know in the comments if you think the Steelers should stick to the plan of more Canada or make a change.

List

Looking back at the greatest NFL draft class of all time

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire