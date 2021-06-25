FIRING BLANKS: Third straight shutout puts Danvers in Division 2 North final

Jun. 25—DANVERS — Since the state tournament began last week, Danvers High pitcher Lily Eldridge has been pretty much untouchable.

As for the Falcon hitters aiming to get aboard the bases? They've touched them all. Many, many times.

That combination of lights out pitching and relentless slugging has the Danvers softball team on the brink of its first ever North sectional title. Thursday afternoon at Great Oak School, the Falcons left no doubt about which team was advancing to the championship game with a 16-0 victory over Arlington Catholic in the Division 2 North semi's.

"It's so exciting," said Eldridge, who took a perfect game into the fifth inning and earned her third straight playoff victory. "This team is so close, so connected, that we never feel like we're playing for ourselves. We play for each other."

Danvers (13-4) will face No. 7 seed Tewksbury (also 13-4) on the road for the D2 North title on Saturday at 4 p.m. It's the program's first sectional title trip since 2009; the 16 runs they scored Thursday were the most in at least 23 years (Salem News tournament records date back to 1998) and its also the first time DHS has posted three consecutive playoff shutouts.

Just 24 hours after going the distance with a 2-hit shutout of top-seed Bedford, Eldridge showed no signs of fatigue in baffling the Cougar hitters. She sat down 15 in a row to begin the game, conceded only two hits over six innings (Makayla Cunningham threw the sixth to give her a rest) and fanned four with no walks.

"Lily pitched on back-to-back days a few times during the regular season, so it worked out that she was ready for it," said Danvers coach Colleen Newbury, whose ace will be playing volleyball at WPI next year. "We gave her a couple new pitches to work on late in the season because of her late volleyball season and our rushed preseason. We threw some things at her and she's excelled at them. She's a true team leader in that circle."

The Falcons took the pressure off their pitcher early with a barrage of runs. It was 4-0 after one and 7-0 after two with each of the first seven runs scoring with two outs; sophomore Kaylee Marsello collected eight RBI on the day on a double, a single and two fielding errors. Cunningham, also a sophomore, drove home two in the opening inning and Emily Goddard, another tenth grader, went 3-for-4, scored three and drove home two.

"The sophomores are really rookies because we didn't play last year but they're not playing like rookies now at the end of the year," said Newbury, who used all 18 healthy players at one point or another in the seven inning affair.

Danvers put together 14 hits in all with seven players hitting safely. A total of 12 reached base with ten different girls coming around to score. Brooke Grassia scored three times and Eldridge helped her own cause with two hits and a 2-run single that helped the lead swell to 13-0 after three complete.

"Some teams get bothered by the pressure but I think the pressure of the tournament gets us amped up and makes us play better," Eldridge said.

It was a complete effort in all three phases for Danvers with some excellent defensive plays. Grassia showed off good range and a quick trigger at short, Eldridge made one impressive stab-and-throw on a grounder just outside the circle

"Whenever the ball's hit passed me, I know they're going to get it," said Eldridge. "They trust me, I trust them and those plays always get everyone going."

Goddard was phenomenal at third with two line grabs.

"Emily's been great all year," Newbury said. "She can field the bunt, she's excellent on the back hand, does well on the line drives ... I can't say enough about her, really."

Emma McCollough had a hit and scored for Danvers and Ashley Clark did as well. Catcher and captain Becky Zellin singled, doubles and scored once with her courtesy runner Ava Messana scoring twice. Bella Moccia singled, Arianna Haskins reached, Sadie Papamechail walked twice and scored and Cunningham reached all three times with two hits and a walk.

Outscoring its playoff foes 30-0, Danvers next faced a Tewksbury team its gone back and forth with in the postseason. The Falcons having won two of the five memorable tourney bouts between the non-league rivals since 2012.

"It's been a good ride so far, as it should be," Newbury said. "You get this deep into the tournament and it's fun. It's supposed to be."