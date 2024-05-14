Firing Bickerstaff easy answer if Cavaliers eliminated in Game 5, but maybe not right one | Jeff Schudel

May 13—It is going to be very easy to call for firing J.B. Bickerstaff if the Cavaliers lose Game 5 in Boston on May 15, but it is fair to ask, "What good would that do? At what point is failure not the coach's fault?"

The Cavaliers were forced to play Game 4 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on May 13 without Donovan Mitchell and without Jarrett Allen. The Cavs gave every ounce of their energy but came up short, 109-102. So now, after losing both games at home to fall behind three games to one, they are facing elimination in TD Garden, where the Celtics lost only four times in the regular season. The Heat and Cavs each beat them once on their home floor in the playoffs, however.

Bickerstaff and Darius Garland called out the officiating. The Celtics attempted 24 free throws and made 21 of them. The Cavaliers attempted just seven free throws and converted five times. Garland, who was 4-for-13 on 3s and 8-for-14 on two-point shots, voiced his complaints as carefully as he could to avoid a $25,000 fine.

The #Cavaliers attempted only seven free throws and made five in Game 4. The #Celtics made 21 of 24 and won, 109-102. Darius Garland said the disparity is "ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/Ato3m6oyv9

"I'm not one of the refs out there," Garland said. "Seven free throw attempts in 48 minutes is really tough. We drive the ball — a lot.

"This is our second time in the playoffs this year under 10 free throws. I'm not going to go into it, but that's ridiculous for the amount of drives we have, the amount of paint attacks — whatever you want to call it. It's really tough just having seven free throws when they get 24. I'm not one of those guys in a striped shirt, but I know how many times I get hit. I know how many times my teammates get hit and put on the floor. And we can't reciprocate. It's tough."

There was one area in which the Cavs were beaten soundly in Game 4 that had nothing to do with officiating. The Celtics pulled down 48 rebounds to the Cavs' 32. Being without Allen had a lot to do with that. Evan Mobley scored 19 points, but grabbed only nine rebounds in 39 minutes. He is not nasty enough fighting for the ball.

Mitchell missed the game with a calf injury. This was the 11th game of the playoffs for the Cavs this spring and the first one Mitchell missed. Allen has now missed seven straight with a rib injury. There is no way to know whether either player will be available for Game 5.

Bickerstaff asked his players to lay it all on the line, for everybody to step up in Game 4, and they did. Max Strus, quiet for most of the playoffs, scored 15 points in the first half. Garland finished with 30 points.

It took a while for the Cavs to adjust to not having Mitchell, who far and away has been their best player in the playoffs.

The Cavaliers needed a spark and they got it from an unexpected source — Celtics guard Jaylen Brown with 8:44 left in the second quarter.

Brown had just scored on a driving layup to expand Boston's lead to 48-37. Brown fell to the floor in the process.

As both teams were heading down to the Cavaliers' end, Strus stepped over Brown. Brown grabbed Strus' ankle, causing Strus to fall.

The three officials on the floor, even with a video review by the replay center in New York, seemed to take 10 minutes to sort out what happened. The crowd inside the FieldHouse got more and more riled up each time the play was shown on the humongotron. The incident also seemed to make the Cavaliers players snap to attention.

In the end, the officials awarded the Cavaliers one free throw and the ball. Sam Merrill made the free throw that ignited a 9-0 run.

The undermanned Cavs kept chipping away. Garland, a target for criticism throughout the playoffs, buried a shot from 30 feet to cut the Boston lead to 57-56 in the second quarter. A driving layup by Garland, making the score 65-64 with 9:24 left in the third, gave the Cavs the lead for the final time before the Celtics quickly grabbed it back.