Firing of Alex Grinch might boost USC’s odds of landing four-star safety Anquon Fegans

The USC Trojans have joined Alabama, Clemson, Oregon, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Auburn as finalists to land four star safety Anquon Fegans.

According to 247Sports, Fegans is currently positioned as the 21st-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the second-ranked safety, and the fifth-ranked player in Alabama. Coming from a highly athletic family background, Fegan’s brother, Tre’Quon, is currently a sophomore cornerback at USC.

Here is 247Sports scribe Andrew Irvin’s scouting report on Fegans:

“A good-looking safety prospect that already has some valuable experience under his belt having gotten varsity snaps as a freshman for Alabama’s 7A state champs,” Irvin writes. “Well-put together at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, but nowhere close to being maxed out, and could eventually push 200 pounds or more once lifting college. Has been utilized mainly as a deep safety early on in the prep career, but has also doubled as a nickel defender in certain situations.”

As a varsity starter since his 2021 freshman season at Thompson High School in Alabaster (Alabama), Fegans has recorded 117 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and 11 interceptions in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

There are no crystal ball projections at this time for Fegans, but the USC Trojans are a 92% favorite to land him again per On3.

The firing of Alex Grinch certainly seems to be helping USC shore up its position in a number of recruitments. One recruit committed to USC minutes after Grinch was fired on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire