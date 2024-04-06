Fireworks kick off new season of Hillsboro Hops baseball Friday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new season of Hillsboro Hops baseball kicks off Friday night as the team hosts their home opener at the Hillsboro Ballpark, formerly known as Ron Tonkin Field.

The schedule begins with the Hops going up against the Everett AquaSox, kicking off a three-game series between the two teams, with a game on Saturday and one on Sunday.

The first pitch for Friday’s game starts at 6:35 p.m., with fireworks after the game. Tickets and more information can be found on the Hillsboro Hops’ website.

