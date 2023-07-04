Fireworks from Jordan Love and Christian Watson

Looking for Packers-related fireworks on this Fourth of July?

Let Jordan Love and Christian Watson provide the goods with this dynamic scoring play from Green Bay’s primetime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last season:

This was just one quick burst of inspiration from Love, who is going into his first year as the starter in Green Bay, and Watson, the breakout rookie star who will be Love’s No. 1 receiver in 2023. On a staple passing play in the Matt LaFleur offense, Love popped up from a run fake and hit Watson in stride over the middle, allowing the rookie to showcase his incredible speed in the open field en route to a 63-yard touchdown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The score was the Packers’ long scoring play from scrimmage in 2022.

Can the quarterback-receiver pair repeat the fireworks many more times this season? The Packers need Love and Watson to be big-play creators in the first year of the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

Here are more of Watson’s top plays from last season:

Happy Independence Day from everyone at Packers Wire.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire