Fireworks display planned for inaugural Abilene Flying Bison baseball game

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Flying Bison baseball team is preparing for its inaugural home game, which will feature a fireworks display.

‘Hitting the Skys’: Abilene’s Flying Bison Baseball Team Starts Season Soon

On Thursday, May 23, the Abilene Flying Bisons will face the Piney Woods Timberhogs at McMurry University’s Walt Driggers Field. The game will start at 7:15 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at about 10:00 p.m.

Those in the vicinity should be prepared to hear or see fireworks coming from the stadium. If you reside nearby, please take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of your family and pets.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.