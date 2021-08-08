Firework display puts on dazzling show at the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Tokyo Summer Olympics have officially come to an end and the Olympic flame has been extinguished.
The Tokyo Summer Olympics have officially come to an end and the Olympic flame has been extinguished.
The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony featured several spectacular light displays, each with a special meaning.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Is this the worst piece of sportsmanship in Olympic history - or just a serious lack of hand/eye coordination?
The United States had never won gold in indoor women's volleyball ... until Sunday in Tokyo. This is the story of how they did it.
Fans have questioned the rules behind the modern pentathlon after several competitors were hindered by horses who had no interest in complying with their instructions.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
Jordan Larson fell to the floor, put her head in her hands and cried after Brazil couldn’t return her spike on match point. The frustration of being so close but not quite good enough was replaced by a feeling of relief after the U.S. women’s volleyball team finally claimed Olympic gold with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 victory over Brazil on Sunday. “I’m just still in a state of shock,” Larson said.
A final day flurry of golds pushed Team USA to the top of the medal table at the Tokyo Games.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Take a look at some of the incredible Olympic imagery from the talented photographers on the ground in Japan.
The Tokyo Games have officially come to an end, but the 2024 Paris Olympics already look like they're going to be a good time.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
The Russian rhythmic gymnastics juggernaut collapsed at the Tokyo Olympics, with dramatic back-to-back losses that sparked furious allegations of injustice in a sport famous for twinkling costumes, techno remixes and hoops looping through the air. Russia had won every gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics since 2000. Dina Averina placed second and her sister, Arina, fell to fourth.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
This was frightening.
The U.S. women's indoor volleyball team beat Brazil in three straight sets to win their Olympic final game and clinch Team USA the Tokyo Games' top spot for gold medals on Sunday. Of note: The 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 win marked the first ever Olympic gold medal for the U.S. women's indoor volleyball team. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: An emotional volleyball head coach Karch Kiraly, himself a three-time Olympi
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
"They're sending me pictures in their USA gear," Jessica Springsteen told reporters in Tokyo about her parents Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa.