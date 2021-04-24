Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: How Jimmie Johnson stacks up against Scott Dixon
By adding NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson to a team that already included reigning IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing has produced one of the most accomplished duos in any sport. Here’s how Dixon and Johnson stack up against each other:
Scott Dixon
Car/team: No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Age: 40
Hometown: Auckland, New Zealand
IndyCar Series championships: Six (2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2020)
IndyCar wins: 50 (most among active drivers and third all-time)
Starts: 336
Indianapolis 500 wins: One (2008)
Jimmie Johnson
Car/team: No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Age: 45
Hometown: El Cajon, Calif.
Cup Series championships: Seven (2006-10, 2013, 2016)
Cup wins: 83 (tied for sixth all-time)
Starts: 686
Daytona 500 wins: Two (2006, 2013)