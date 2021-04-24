Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: How Jimmie Johnson stacks up against Scott Dixon

Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read
By adding NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson to a team that already included reigning IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing has produced one of the most accomplished duos in any sport. Here’s how Dixon and Johnson stack up against each other:

Scott Dixon

Car/team: No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Age: 40

Hometown: Auckland, New Zealand

IndyCar Series championships: Six (2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2020)

IndyCar wins: 50 (most among active drivers and third all-time)

Starts: 336

Indianapolis 500 wins: One (2008)

Jimmie Johnson

Car/team: No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Age: 45

Hometown: El Cajon, Calif.

Cup Series championships: Seven (2006-10, 2013, 2016)

Cup wins: 83 (tied for sixth all-time)

Starts: 686

Daytona 500 wins: Two (2006, 2013)

