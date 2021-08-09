Fires on Colville reservation, Okanogan National Forest continue to grow, prompt evacuations

Kip Hill, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·3 min read

Aug. 8—Wildfires in Central and northeastern Washington continued to grow this weekend, as cooler temperatures Sunday also brought some gusty winds to the region.

Whitmore

The Whitmore fire burning on the Colville reservation grew significantly Saturday, with northeast winds fueling the blaze across Columbia River Road. Level 3 evacuations, meaning leave immediately, remain in place for all areas south of Columbia River Road from Panama Canyon to Peniel Ranch. It's also in place for areas north of Columbia River Road from Panama Canyon to Omak-Kartar Road.

The fire is believed to have been started by lightning on Tuesday. Air support was providing protection on the southwestern edge of the fire, which was measured at 53,314 acres at last check with 0% containment.

Cub Creek 2

The Cub Creek 2 fire burning north of Winthrop in the Okanogan National Forest has burned more than 62,300 acres of timber and grass. There was no significant fire growth during the day Saturday, but the fire remains at just 24% containment.

Three structures have burned in the blaze, which was first reported July 16. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Level 1 evacuation notices remain in place in the Chewuch and Eight Mile areas.

Muckamuck

Level 3 evacuations remain in place for residents near Muckamuck Hill and First Creek, north of Conconully in Okanogan County.

The Muckamuck fire had burned more than 1,200 acres as of Sunday afternoon, and is at 0% containment.

The blaze was started by lightning following thunderstorms in the area Tuesday, according to the fire's incident management team. It's burning in an area that has not seen widespread wildfire activity in 50 years and firefighters are using indirect suppression tactics for safety.

Cedar Creek

The Cedar Creek fire in Okanogan County is estimated at 52,859 acres and is 32% contained. Fire officials lessened evacuation orders to Level 2, which means to be ready to leave, for the Pine Forest and Eastern Wolf Creek-South areas.

The Cedar Creek fire was first reported July 8 and is believed to have been caused by lightning. State Route 20, on the northern edge of the fire, remains closed from mile post 165 to 177, according to Okanogan County officials.

Summit Trail

The Summit Trail fire burning on the Colville reservation was last measured at 28,250 acres and is 23% contained.

Two other smaller fires in the area prompted the closer of state Route 21 on a six-mile stretch north of Keller. The road reopened as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Nine Mine

A lightning-caused fire south of Laurier on the border of Ferry and Stevens counties is at 300 acres as of Sunday.

Level 2 evacuations remain in place for residents along Sand Creek and Imperial Way roads. Nine Mine Road is also closed. A 5-acre fire was also discovered due west of Nine Mine, and some personnel fighting the Nine Mine fire have been dispatched there.

