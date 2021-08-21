FireKeepers Casino 400 Proper Props









Prop Bets

With a line of +290 compared to +800 for the closest competitor, Kyle Larson is a heavy favorite – and while anything can, and often does, happen in a NASCAR race, there is very little reason to fade him. Larson has momentum and is great at Michigan International Speedway.

But the favorites at PointsBet Sportsbook to take the next two positions are less certain. As of Saturday evening, Kyle Busch posted a +175 to finish in the top three. Martin Truex Jr. was listed at +220 with Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick at +230.

Earlier this week, we handicapped Busch in the second position in the Best Bets column. Truex was in the fourth slot, so once more we can’t really argue against those drivers, but we can toss another name into the mix.





In our estimation, Denny Hamlin (+300 for top-three) should be ranked higher than Harvick and probably Truex as well. Hamlin has been more consistently strong and is closer to breaking through with his first win of the season than the driver of the No. 4. Harvick has a three race-Michigan winning streak, but Hamlin has two runner-up finishes in his last four starts.

Ryan Blaney at +600 for a top-three is a much riskier bet, but Ford has been strong on this track and Blaney has a great set of notes from which to work after getting wrecked out of the lead last year in the second half of the Michigan doubleheader. And if you believe Blaney is indeed capable of scoring a podium finish, that could well make him the top Ford driver where he is listed at +800.

Overall, Ford is a promising pick at +350 to be the winning manufacturer. That nameplate has won the last six Michigan races with Harvick taking four wins, Joey Logano briefly interrupting his streak in 2019 and Clint Bowyer winning the first race of 2018. The algorithm used to set the manufacturer lines is heavily influenced by the recent runs of Chevrolet (+120) and Toyota (+150), however. Fans who have watched this sport for any length of time know that certain tracks do indeed favor certain brands.

If the win comes from Ford, PointsBet believes that Team Penske (+400) is favored over Stewart-Haas Racing (+600).

There are a couple of head-to-head matchups this week that look appealing.

Kurt Busch -130 is favored over Tyler Reddick +110 while the No. 8 car has been running stronger recently and has a lot more incentive to earn top-10 points in order to qualify for the playoffs.

In order for Ky. Busch to cash in on +150 odds over Larson’s -175, something will probably have to happen to the No. 5, but as we mentioned, NASCAR can be unpredictable. All it will take is a speeding penalty on the final stop or for the pit crew to make a mistake in order for the No. 18 to capitalize on this line.

If something does indeed happen to Larson, there are some attractive bets in the Chevrolet camp. It is unlikely that Chase Elliott (+250/top Chevy) will earn a top-five given his recent performances at Michigan, so that opens the door for Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman, both listed at +600.

Richard Childress Racing will be rolling the dice this week because the only way they get both drivers in the playoffs is to win both Michigan and Daytona International Speedway. Austin Dillon is listed at +2000 to be the top Chevy driver with Reddick at +3000.

