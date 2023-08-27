Firefighters on scene of fire at previous burnt Dayton house

Firefighters and officers responded to a house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Dayton firefighters and officers were dispatched to North Broadway Street and Yale Ave. in Dayton just after 12 a.m. Sunday on initial reports of a house fire.

Montgomery County Dispatch told News Center 7 that the 911 caller saw smoke at a location that had burned down previously.

Units are on scene working to put out the fire.

Officers have closed down Broadway Street.

We will continue to update this developing story.



