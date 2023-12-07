Firefighters rescue 4-point buck from partially frozen Lake Bemidji

Dec. 6—BEMIDJI — Around noon on Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a deer stuck on the ice where the Mississippi River flows into Lake Bemidji from Lake Irving.

When the fire crew arrived, they were met on the scene by Bemidji police officers, Beltrami County deputies and a Minnesota conservation officer.

"We found a deer on Lake Bemidji struggling to exit the water," Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood said in a news release. "To prevent citizens from attempting to assist the deer and potentially risking injury, Bemidji firefighters donned ice rescue suits and encouraged the deer back toward shore where it was able to exit the lake."

To watch a video of the operation, see the Visit Bemidji Facebook page.

The DNR reminds everyone to always make sure ice is thick enough on lakes before venturing out on early ice this time of year. For safety tips, visit

dnr.state.mn.us/safety/ice.