Firefighters put out two small fires near Dodger Stadium during Game 2 of World Series

Two small fires broke out near Dodger Stadium during Game 2 of the World Series. (Stu Mandel)

LOS ANGELES — The action on and off the field in Chavez Ravine was on fire Wednesday night.

While the Astros and Dodgers traded home runs in a wild World Series Game 2 that saw Houston outlast Los Angeles 7-6 in 11 innings, firefighters were hard at work putting out two small fires near Dodger Stadium.

Small BRUSH FIRE by Dodgers Stadium during game two of the World Series @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/7nbgIZilKK — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) October 26, 2017





According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, two acres of grass were burned in the first incident near the Los Angeles Police Department running track. It took 47 minutes for firefighters to put out the fire, according to the Los Angeles Times, but the LAFD’s night wasn’t done.





In Echo Park, a second fire broke out on the upstairs balcony of a a three-story residential building. Thirty-five firefighters needed 20 minutes to put out that fire. No injuries were reported in either incident.

UPDATE: Brush fire, separate apartment fire extinguished near Dodger Stadium amid #WorldSeries Game 2 https://t.co/LuMkLGVGPX pic.twitter.com/gIriZMTyOQ — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 26, 2017





KNOCKDOWN #StructureFire; 8:24PM; 1076 Everett Pl; First arriving 35 LAFD firefighters took 20 … https://t.co/w8VRR5MXi2 — LAFD (@LAFD) October 26, 2017





Smoke from the fighters started to linger over Dodger Stadium in extra innings, but no announcement was made by the public address announcement regarding the fires. And no, the smoke wasn’t from the suddenly hittable Dodgers bullpen.

Los Angeles has had record-setting high temperatures this week. The first pitch of Tuesday’s Game 1 was 103 degrees, a new World Series record. Temperatures on Wednesday cooled slightly across Southern California as the first pitch of Wednesday’s game dipped to 93 degrees.