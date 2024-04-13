Firefighters, Lions Legends face off Saturday at 7

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re a big fan of local firefighters and former Detroit Lions players, you’ll be interested to hear they’re playing each other this Saturday night in basketball.

Lansing Firefighters Local 421 will play its 17th annual all-star game against the Detroit Lions Legends at 7 p.m., Saturday at Lansing Catholic High School.

Tickets to the game are $25. A ticket for the family (parents and kids) is $50. Proceeds go to the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 421 in Lansing.

For more information, you can visit the union’s website or call the ticket hotline at 517-332-1617.

