Firefighters continue rescue efforts in country's largest active wildfire

Despite the efforts of thousands of firefighters, California’s Dixie Fire has reduced hundreds of homes to rubble and ash. Air quality, ranging from unhealthy to hazardous, is impacting at least eight states in the West. Lilia Luciano reports.

    Yorgos Papaioannou spent four hours using a garden hose to try to save his newly-built home from a blazing wildfire, until police patrolling his suburb north of Athens ordered him and his girlfriend to leave. The wildfires https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blaze-sweeps-through-athens-suburbs-fifth-day-greece-wildfires-2021-08-07 that have ripped through the woodlands around Athens and encroached on the city's northern suburbs have not caused the human casualties seen three years ago when more than 100 people were killed in Greece's deadliest fires. Hundreds of fires have broken out across the country as Greece swelters in its worst heatwave for 30 years, from the western Peloponnese to the island of Evia east of Athens.

    Emergency crews battled to contain wildfires across Greece for a third straight day.Authorities have ordered the suburbs of the capital Athens to evacuate. Some however felt they had little choice but to stay. One villager says if they had left, his home would have burned. He said they had told women, the elderly and children to go, and those that stayed helped however they could. Tens of thousands of wildfires have broken out in the country since Tuesday. Although firefighters had been able to control some of it, heat has caused the fires to leap back to life.Health officials say at least a dozen people have been sent to a hospital, including volunteer firefighters in intensive care.Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged people to flee if asked. "We are talking about unprecedented conditions following many days of heat waves which have transformed the whole country into a powder keg.""If you receive the order to evacuate your area I implore you to comply. Houses can be rebuilt and trees re-grow but human life cannot be replaced. And in this state of emergency we must all remain united."Officials have issued an extreme fire warning for half the country amid the heatwaves. The fires have already burnt thousands of acres of forest land, prompting the evacuation of dozens of towns and villages.Authorities warned of more blazes on Friday.

    Humpback whales are among the most beautiful and gentle creatures on the planet. They are among the largest creatures on land or in the ocean, smaller than only a few other whale species. They are also among the most intelligent creatures to have ever lived. As recently as 100,000 years ago, humpbacks were even more intelligent than the ancestors of humans. Tonga is one of the few places on earth where people can get in the water with humpback whales. Although there are strict rules about approaching the whales and it is forbidden to touch them, the whales will occasionally approach a human out of curiosity. One look into their soulful eyes will tell you that these are magnificent creatures, full of understanding. We have long wondered how a humpback instinctively knows that they are capable of injuring a human if they strike or bump one with any force. Their massive bodies dwarf our own and they are powerful animals. Yet, they never harm humans and there are many cases of whales intentionally showing their gentle side by avoiding contact that would inflict injury. This very lucky swimmer had slipped into the water near a playful male humpback, hoping for a close look and a few photographs. The whale slowly moved in her direction, rising beneath her in slow motion. It repeatedly rolled on its back, exposing its underside and swimming close to her. This encounter went on for a full 18 minutes before the guide ended the swim so that the whale could enjoy a quiet rest. The numbers of people and the length of interaction are carefully monitored to ensure that the whales are not disturbed. Humpback whales come to Tonga to give birth and to breed. These waters are free of sharks and orcas that prey on the whales, especially during vulnerable times. Often, male humpbacks will escort or accompany the females for several weeks after they give birth. This offers the females and their young a level of protection, and it possibly provides the male with an opportunity to breed when the female is ready. It is unfortunate that these beautiful and gentle animals are still hunted in the waters around many countries. To lose them forever would be an unimaginable tragedy.

    ATHENS (Reuters) -Fires blazed uncontrolled for a fifth day in Greece on Saturday, ravaging swathes of land on its second-biggest island of Evia where hundreds of people had to be evacuated by ferry and locals joined firefighters in battling the flames. A fire which began on Tuesday on the island east of Athens quickly burgeoned into several fronts, ripping through thousands of hectares (acres) of pristine forest in the north, and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. "The situation is very difficult," Central Greece Governor Fanis Spanos told Skai TV.

    California’s Dixie Fire on Friday became the largest blaze in the U.S. and the third largest in California history, according to media reports.Raging for three weeks, it has ripped through some 400,000 acres. It exploded again overnight on Thursday - reportedly destroying the mostly evacuated town of Canyondam. Burnt out cars, buildings and debris now scatter the area as a smoky haze paints the town orange. Canyondam is the second town destroyed this week. First, the blaze wrecked havoc when it tore through the small gold-rush town of Greenville - the quaint main strip reduced to heaps of ashes. Apocalyptic images show unrecognizable buildings once open for business. Some evacuated locals described it as a ‘ghost town’: “There’s no reason for us to lose our town."The Dixie Fire is one of more than 12 wildfires burning in California.Thousands of people have evacuated the state’s northern counties, and dozens of homes have been destroyed.... as firefighters work tirelessly to control the flames.

    The Dixie wildfire, driven by strong winds, tore through the Gold-rush era town of Greenville overnight on Wednesday, destroying 75 percent of the town, according to federal fire officials. As of Friday, the fire has burned through 432,813 acres and is now the largest active blaze in the U.S.

    One challenge for fire crews in Plumas County is residents who won't leave their property, forcing firefighters to take risks on their behalf.