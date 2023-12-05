Firefighters Contain Flames After House Explosion in Arlington

A large explosion occurred in Arlington, Virginia on Monday, December 4, after a person “discharged several rounds” of a flare gun inside their home, police said.

Local officers “were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home,” shortly before the explosion in Ballston late on Monday, the Arlington County Police Department reported.

Arlington County Fire Department said crews had largely contained the fire.

This footage, filmed by X user @bg98021, shows firefighters and other emergency crews at the scene in Ballston. Credit: @bg98021 via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]