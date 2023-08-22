Firefighters Battle Overnight as Wildfire Comes Under Control in Tenerife

Officials said during a press conference on Tuesday, August 22, that the perimeter of the wildfire on the Canary Island of Tenerife, Spain, was brought under control, allowing more evacuated residents to return home.

“We’ve worked hard all night, and we have accomplished all the tasks scheduled for the first time since the fire broke,” said Manuel Miranda, an emergency coordinator for the Canary Islands.

About 12,000 people remained evacuated, officials said on Tuesday; 1,450 were allowed to return in recent days, as the fire was subdued in Candelaria, Arafo and part of El Rosario.

The fire began on August 15 and had burned nearly 15,000 hectares (56 square miles) by August 22, officials said.

Video from ATBRIF, a fire service of the Canary Islands, shows firefighting efforts north of Arafo. Credit: ATBRIF via Storyful