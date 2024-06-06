Firefighter Challenge Classic returns to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – They call it the toughest two minutes in sports.

“It is the most brutal two minutes if you can get it done in two minutes,” said Captain Jacqueline Belluomini of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

The Southwest Regional Firefighter Challenge Classic is back in Oklahoma City this week.

“I usually wear dark glasses because I get teary eyed because I know how hard they’ve worked,” said Melissa Campbell, of the First Responder Institute.

Thursday morning marked Belluomini’s third race this year.

She told KFOR the course started as a firefighter candidacy test and has evolved into a worldwide competition.

“It just simulates every activity, every evolution that we would actually do on a fire ground,” said Belluomini. “You hit that point where your body is so fatigued you don’t want to do any more.”

Dressed in their heavy gear, racers will pick up a 45 pound pack and climb five stories. At the top they’ll pull up another 45 pounds.

“That will simulate bringing any type of tools or instruments up in a high rise situation,” said Campbell.

After racing down the stairs, they use a mallet to move a beam five feet. Then they’ll run and grab a fully charged hose.

“Drag it 75 feet. By the time they get to that doorway, it weighs about 250 pounds,” said Campbell.

Finally, the last step is dragging 165-pound “Rescue Randy” to the finish line.

“It is very emotional,” said Nate Trent, the lead instructor coordinator for the challenge. “You get to see the smile on their faces when they finish… It is an amazing accomplishment.”

The competition will be held at OSU-OKC through June 8.

