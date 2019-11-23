Fired-up Tom Herman excitedly headbutts player in pregame huddle

Texas head coach Tom Herman was amped up before his team's game against Baylor. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Texas head coach Tom Herman was plenty fired up before his team’s game against No. 14 Baylor on Saturday.

How fired up? Fired up enough to headbutt one of his players, defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, who was wearing a helmet. And he did it four times!

Tom Herman is AMPED. pic.twitter.com/S7EVkIwy57 — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 23, 2019

I suppose that’s one way to get your players hyped up before a game.

Texas has had an underwhelming season and some folks in Austin aren’t too happy with Herman. The Longhorns entered Saturday’s game in Waco with just a 6-4 record. Most recently, they lost on the road to Iowa State, 23-21, in a game that featured a costly late-game gaffe.

With Texas leading 21-20 with 2:16 to play, Iowa State lined up for a go-ahead field goal, but managed to draw Texas’ Joseph Ossai offsides. The penalty gave the Cyclones a first down, and allowed them to run the clock down and set up a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Beyond that, Herman’s offense had a miserable effort in the first half, gaining just 54 yards on their first six drives.

At this point, Herman seems willing to pull out all the stops — even if it means risking a head injury.

