Fired up Mac Jones sends strong 2023 message on social media

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is hard at work this offseason, as he looks to have a bounce-back 2023 campaign.

Fitness instructor Nic Shimonek posted video of Jones working out on his Instagram profile, and Jones responded to the video with the statement, “Consistency and RE EARN THE RESPECT thru work!!!!”

Jones will be looking to bounce back after a 2022 season that saw many highs and lows. He tallied 2,997 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Frustrations brewed throughout the year, as Jones and offensive coordinator Matt Patricia could not seem to get on the same page. Now, New England has brought in Bill O’Brien to take over the role.

Jones will need to bounce back in a crucial 2023 season for both him and the organization. At the very least, he is clearly putting in the offseason work to be able to do so.

