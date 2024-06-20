'Fired up for future of Badgers volleyball': Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield gets raise

MADISON – With his program coming off its fifth Final Four appearance in 11 years, Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield has been rewarded with a raise.

Earlier this month the Badgers coach signed a new contract that raises his base salary to $575,000. The deal runs through the 2028 season and includes a $25,000 increase each year.

The deal he signed two years ago started with a $474,445 base salary.

“So appreciative of the new contract and commitment,” Sheffield wrote on X on Wednesday evening. “Fired up for future of Badgers volleyball.”

The contract also includes provisions that raise Sheffield’s base salary based on team performance that would supersede the $25,000 annual increase. Following any season UW wins a Big Ten title or reaches the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, Sheffield’s base salary would increase by $50,000. A trip to the Final Four would merit a $75,000 increase, while reaching the title game would result in an $85,000 increase and a national championship would result in a $100,000 increase.

Sheffield’s extension comes a few weeks after Nebraska coach John Cook was awarded an extension that reportedly included an $825,000 base salary plus other compensation.

𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐅𝐅



Here to stay. pic.twitter.com/hsLP1iyJwH — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) June 19, 2024

Wisconsin volleyball draws fans, TV viewers

College Volleyball is surging in popularity and Wisconsin has been at the forefront of the rise. In addition to being one of the nation’s leaders in home attendance, the Badgers have been one of the college game’s biggest draws on television. Its match with Minnesota last season, which was shown on a Sunday afternoon on Fox, drew 1.66 million viewers, which at the time was the biggest viewership for a college volleyball telecast.

The previous record of 1.2 million featured Wisconsin and Nebraska in the 2021 national championship match.

“It’s a great feeling knowing Coach Sheffield is in charge of our volleyball program and will be for the foreseeable future,” director of athletics Chris McIntosh said in a statement posted on X. “He is one of the very best coaches in the nation and has the championships and accolades to prove it. I am incredibly proud of our volleyball program under Kelly’s leadership.”

Here is a look at the Badgers’ accomplishments under Sheffield’s watch.

* A 292-61 (.827) record during 11 seasons that includes a postseason run to at least the Sweet 16 each year.

* Five Big Ten championships: 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022.

* Five Final Four appearances: 2013, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023.

* 19 All-Americans including national players of the year Dana Rettke (2021) and Sarah Franklin (2023).

* Two 2024 Olympians: Rettke and Lauren Carlini.

Rettke weighed in on the news in a statement issued through the athletic department.

"Kelly’s extended contract is a testament to UW’s commitment to having one of the best volleyball programs in the country,” she said. “Kelly has been a leader in building not only great volleyball players, but great leaders as people. As a former Badger I am so excited to see this program have continued success under Kelly, (assistant coach) Brittany Dildine and (assistant coach) Gary White and excited for you players to have as great of an experience as I had.”

Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield has led the Badgers to five Final Four appearances.

Sheffield grateful for support, excited for future

In addition to the the post on his X account, Sheffield issued a statement that was posted on the Badgers' X account.

“I am so appreciative and grateful to be able to work at this Athletic Department and University and to be able to raise our family in this great community,” he said. “I am so fired up to continue our pursuit of winning championships as well as helping our young women towards their dreams and goals in life.

“I also want to thank the great staff that I get to work alongside every single day and the huge part that they play in making Wisconsin Volleyball what it is today. I am so appreciative that I get to work with such talented and hardworking people.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin rewards volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield with raise