Fired Falcons coach Dan Quinn thanks Atlanta in heartfelt letter

Former head coach Dan Quinn was fired by the Falcons on Sunday after six years on the job, two winning seasons, and one memorably painful Super Bowl appearance.

Atlanta may be done with him, but Quinn isn’t quite done with Atlanta yet. No, he didn’t barricade himself in his office until Falcons security had to escort him out. He simply wanted to thank the city and the Falcons organization for all their support during his time as head coach, and did so with a letter.

A letter from Dan Quinn to the city of Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/2QSoHtbDxI — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 14, 2020

To the city of Atlanta — How fortunate am I that I close this chapter the very same way I opened it — with gratitude. Being the Head Coach of your Atlanta Falcons has been the privilege of a lifetime. I can’t express my appreciation enough to Arthur Blank for the opportunity to represent this organization for the past six seasons. It truly has been my family. My wife Stacey and I will forever be grateful for every single person in this organization who made our lives better and fuller. I will miss so many things, but none more than the men in the locker room. From pro bowlers to practice squad players, it was an honor to fight shoulder-to-shoulder with you and be a part of your lives on and off the field. Finally, to the people of Atlanta and Falcons fans everywhere. I can’t thank you enough for making this Jersey boy feel right at home. I know there are great things ahead for this team and I’ll continue to root like hell for them, and for you. I hope I represented your team with the grace and character you deserve. In Brotherhood,

DQ

Quinn will likely have no problem finding another job in the NFL (though probably not as a head coach). Even when he does, it seems like Atlanta will still be part of him no matter where he goes. Do Falcons fans feel the same way about Quinn? It’s probably best not to ask right now.

Dan Quinn is grateful to Falcons fans and the city of Atlanta for their support during his time as head coach. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

