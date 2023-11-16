Firebirds drop third game in a row with 5-4 road loss to Henderson

Firebirds' Kole Lind (16) glides down the ice during the game between Coachella Valley Firebirds & Calgary Wranglers at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, CA, on November 11, 2023.

A change of scenery wasn't enough to change the fortunes of the Coachella Valley Firebirds Wednesday, who lost their third game in a row in the young American Hockey League season, a 5-4 road loss to the Henderson Silver Knights.

The Silver Knights scored two goals less than one minute apart in the middle of the third period, erasing a 3-2 Firebirds lead after two periods.

Grigori Denisenko scored Henderson's fourth goal at the 11:31 mark of the third period, then added another goal, his seventh of the season, at the 18:25 mark for a 5-3 lead. Coachella Valley's Kole Lind took advantage of a late Henderson penalty to score with just 16 seconds left in the game, but the Firebirds couldn't produce a tying goal in the final seconds.

Coachella Valley is now 6-5-0 for the season, while Henderson is 9-4-0.

Captain Max McCormick's fifth goal of the season at the 17:58 mark of the second period gave the Firebirds the lead for the first time in the game. McCormick's goal came just three minutes after Marian Studenic's second goal of the year forged a 2-2 tie for Coachella Valley, which had lost its previous two games, both at home.

A short-handed goal by Logan Morrison, his fourth goal of the season, off assists from Ryan Winterson and Gustav Olofsson tied the game at 1-1 for the Firebirds in the first period, But Henderson regained the lead with less than three minutes left in the opening period on a power play goal by Gage Quinney.

Studenic's game-tying goal came as he exited the penalty box and took a pass from Ville Ottavainen as he raced down the right side of the ice to beat Henderson goalie Jiri Patera. McCormick's go-ahead goal came on another assist from Ottavainen, a cross-ice pass that allowed McCormick to from the upper left side of the net.

Coachella Valley goalie Chris Driedger faced just 20 shots, but allowed five into the net. Coachella Valley managed 28 shots on goal.

The Firebirds will continue their road trip with back-to-back games Friday and Saturday against the Tucson Roadrunners.

