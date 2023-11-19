Firebirds complete weekend sweep of Tucson Roadrunners with 5-4 victory

Max McCormick (17) of the Coachella Valley Firebirds denies a pass attempt to Calgary's Jonathan Aspirot (48) during the game between Coachella Valley Firebirds & Calgary Wranglers at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, CA, on November 11, 2023.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds scored four goals in the first period Saturday night, but it took Devin Shore’s first goal of the year midway through the third period to give the Firebirds the lead for good in a 5-4 road victory over the Tucson Roadrunners.

The Firebirds swept a two-game trip to Tucson over the weekend, in part because of three-point night from captain Max McCormick. McCormick scored the first and the last goal of the first period for the Firebirds, who took a 4-1 lead after the first 20 minutes. McCormick now has seven goals on the year for Coachella Valley, which improved to 8-5-0-0 in the American Hockey League season.

The other two goals in the first period for the Firebirds came from Jacob Melanson, his second of the year, and Cameron Hughes, also his second goal of the season.

Tucson’s rally began with a pair of goals in the second period against Coachella Valley goalie Ales Strezka. When John Leonard of Tucson scored at the 12:02 mark of the third period, the Roadrunners had tied the game.

But just 83 seconds later, Shore scored his first goal of the year for the Firebirds off assists from McCormick and Peetro Seppala. Shore had recorded his first point of the year with an assist on McCormick’s second goal of the game.

The back-to-back wins over Tucson come after a three-game losing streak for the Firebirds.

The Firebirds will be home Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game against the Ontario Reign.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: McCormick scores twice, Shore scores winner as Firbirds win 5-4