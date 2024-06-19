Fireball Classic set for July 4

Jun. 18—The 56th Annual Fireball Classic, hosted by the Ada Sunrise Rotary Club, will be July 4 in Wintersmith Park.

Runners can compete in a 10K race at 7:00 a.m. or a 5K race at 7:15 a.m. The race sponsor is Mercy Hospital, and the cost is $40. The first 300 entrants will receive a t-shirt and finisher medal. To register, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Ada/FireballClassicMemorialRace.

A Family Friendly Fun Run and Walk will be on the walking path around the lake. Strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome on the Fun Run course. The Fun Run costs $25 per person and is sponsored by Ada Veterinary Clinic. Participants will receive a t-shirt.

There will be a free Kids Run starting around 7:20 a.m. Participants are encouraged to register on the race website.

Packets can be picked up at Wintersmith Lodge on July 3 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and July 4 between 5:00-6:30 a.m. The starting line for the Fireball Classic is on the road between the Wintersmith Lodge and Wintersmith Pool.

There will be awards for the Biggest Team and the Best Costume in both Human and Dog categories, in addition to the 5K and 10K race winners.

Proceeds from the Fireball Classic benefit Back to School Basics, an Ada Sunrise Rotary Club program that purchases supplies for Pontotoc Area schools and children. Over 1000 children benefit from the program each year. This year the club will begin awarding Teacher Grants where local teachers can apply for grants of up to $1000 to supplement classroom school supplies.

For more information contact Race Director Christine Pappas at cpappas25@gmail.com or see the race website.