Fire at vacant Riverside Drive home closes road

Firefighters battled a massive blaze at a home on Riverside Drive — not far from Caesars Windsor — Monday afternoon.

The fire at a vacant home has closed a portion of Riverside Drive E. in both directions with police and fire on scene.

According to Mike Coste, the department's chief fire prevention officer, the first started around 1:30 p.m. inside a vacant house.

Coste said the fire has been contained and there isn't get any information available on the cause of the fire or resulting damage. Firefighters on scene could be seen spraying the next door house with water, and fire appeared to erupt out of the home's roof.

Windsor police asked drivers to avoid the area, noting Riverside Drive East between Louis and Glengarry avenues is closed.

