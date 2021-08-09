Fire in Rio Arriba County grows to 800 acres

The Santa Fe New Mexican
1 min read

Aug. 9—A wildfire that ignited Saturday near Dulce in Rio Arriba County had grown to 800 acres Sunday afternoon, a 911 dispatcher said.

The Amargo Fire was burning near the Jicarilla Apache Reservation, not far from the New Mexico-Colorado state line.

Fire officials believe the blaze was caused by lightning, according to a news release from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The fire had burned around 100 acres by Saturday night and had grown to 800 acres by Sunday, a dispatcher with the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office in Pagosa Springs, Colo., said. Dulce is about 48 miles south of Pagosa Springs.

No other details were available Sunday night.

