He’s on fire! Panthers QB Sam Darnold stops, drops, and rolls to a touchdown

No, Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is not figuratively on fire in his game against the Denver Broncos, but were he literally on fire, at least he’d know how to deal with it.

With 7:21 left in the third quarter of the Panthers-Broncos game, Darnold tried to get the ball in the end zone, fumbled, recovered, and rolled his way into the end zone. This score put the Panthers up, 17-3 against Denver’s predictably anemic offense, and surprisingly vulnerable defense.

Sam Darnold Stop Drop and Roll fire drill TD I am deceased pic.twitter.com/pNcFYC4ymK — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 27, 2022

As any fire safety maven would tell you, “Stop, Drop, and Roll” is one of the best ways to deal with any sort of flames on your person.

