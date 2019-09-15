Fire on field for Titans-Colts pregame introductions quickly extinguished

On Sunday, the pregame celebration for the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium went sideways – literally.

The Titans used flame-throwing boxes to shoot fire into the air before kickoff of their game against AFC South rival Indianapolis, but one of them tipped over toward the stands, setting the turf on fire.

Part of the pyrotechnics equipment burst into flame shortly after the #Titans’ entrance at Nissan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5mlZPmOu2O — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) September 15, 2019

Luckily it didn’t take long for fire extinguishers to put the flame out, but it of course left behind a large charred spot on the sideline.

UPDATE (6:05 p.m. ET): The Titans provided this statement on the incident -

“Following the pregame introductions today, there was a mechanical failure by one of the pyrotechnic devices which resulted in a fire. The vendor will be required by the state of Tennessee to undergo an inspection for the defective device and the others that were used to determine the final cause. The field staff acted quickly to extinguish the fire, which resulted in no injuries and minor field damage.”

A fire just erupted here on the field. The staff at Nissan Stadium handled it swiftly. pic.twitter.com/Rma8D8Q1fJ — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 15, 2019

A fire from a pyrotechnics machine burns on the field before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts. (AP)

