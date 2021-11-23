'Fire Nagy' chant makes its way from Soldier Field to Bulls game

Chicago has seen enough.

Three seasons removed from Matt Nagy's only winning record as the Chicago Bears head coach, Windy City sports fans want him gone. This isn't news. But it's become increasingly obvious since Sunday's loss to a Baltimore Ravens team starting Tyler Huntley at quarterback.

As the reality of that result set in at Soldier Field, Bears fans serenaded the Bears head coach with a rousing "Fire Nagy" chant.

Bears fans chant #FireNagy as Chicago falls to the Tyler Huntley-led Ravens pic.twitter.com/InCUoWrkzK — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 21, 2021

On Monday, the vocal sentiment made its way to the United Center.

While the prospects for the Central Division-leading Chicago Bulls are considerably brighter this season than for the now 3-7 Bears, Monday at home was not their night. The Indiana Pacers went into Chicago and walloped them, 109-77 to drop the Bulls to 12-6. So the home fans took their frustrations out on — you guessed it — Matt Nagy.

#FireNagy chants at the UC with the Bulls down 30.



Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/KPK1dCzIM7 — James Gordon (@JGordonCHI) November 23, 2021

Chicago fans have been down this road before

This is not a phenomenon new to the Chicago sports scene. Former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was greeted with boos while attending his first Bulls game after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 draft. And this was before Bears fans found out how truly bad a draft selection that was. Trubisky hadn't played an NFL snap at that point.

It turns out Chicago fans were right in their assessment then. And with plenty to be frustrated about in a lost season that's tamped down any excitement around rookie quarterback Justin Fields, their calls for Nagy's ouster are almost certain to be answered.