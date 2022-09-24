Fire Matt Canda or bench Mitch Trubisky. Which happens first?

At this point, the Pittsuburgh Steelers fanbase are in one of two camps. You either think the Steelers should bench starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett before the next game or you think the Steelers should fire offenisve coordinator Matt Canada.

If we are being fair, neither have been great. Trubisky came in as a free agent this offseason in hopes of ressurecting his career. As a former first-round pick, Trubisky has shown he can be highly productive but 2018 feels like a lifetime ago as we watch him short arm and back foot throws, hesitate to pull the football and take off and fail to move a Steelers offense loaded with playmakers.

But is it all just Canada’s fault? If we are being honest, Pittsburgh offensive coordinators for the last two decades have had it pretty easy with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback. Regardless of what they wanted to do, Big Ben knew he had full freedom to improvise and that is when the offense often looked the best.

If the Steelers bench Trubisky for Pickett, they can always go back. Maybe the move would be a wake up call for Trubisky and light a fire under him. Or maybe Pickett just steps in and takes control of the team. If you fire Canada, the most likely in-season replacement is quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan. The last time he was an offensive coordinator it was with the New York Giants in 2016 and 2017 and their offense was among the worst in the league in both yards and points.

