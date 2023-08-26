Fire at Louisiana Oil Refinery Sends Plumes of Black Smoke Into Sky

A tower of smoke rose above southeastern Louisiana on Friday, August 25, after a fire broke out at a Marathon petroleum oil refinery in the area.

Footage filmed by Guzz Andrade shows the smoke billow from the Marathon Petroleum oil refinery in Garyville, located 30 miles west of New Orleans, on Friday.

The fire prompted immediate evacuations due to a possible chemical leak, which were later lifted.

On Friday evening, local officials said much of the fire was extinguished and the cause would be investigated. Credit: Guzz Andrade via Storyful