Fire kills one at ArcelorMittal mine in Kazakhstan, with four missing

(Reuters) - A fire at an ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan killed one miner and rescuers are searching for four who were still missing, the company said on Friday.

Efforts to contain the flames and restore normal ventilation were underway, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, which represents the firm in Kazakhstan, said in a statement.

"The search for four more miners continues," it added.

At the time of Thursday's accident, 227 employees were underground and 222 people were evacuated, the company said.

The employee who died was an electrician with 39 years of experience, who was born in 1965, it added.

ArcelorMittal Temirtau owns 15 coal and ore mines in Kazakhstan.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Warsaw; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)