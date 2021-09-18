Fire it up! Everything you need to know about Florida football vs. Alabama

The big day is here! Florida football opens up its 2021 Southeastern Conference schedule today against the top team in the nation, the Alabama Crimson Tide, in the friendly confines of the Swamp. While the results of Saturday’s affair are not necessarily make-or-break for the Gators, the outcome will have a significant effect on the outlook for the rest of the season.

Below, we have everything you need to know about today’s game, from how to follow the action to the history between the two teams to scouting reports. Go Gators!

How to Watch

READ: How to watch Florida football vs. Alabama "The last time the two teams met, the Gators exceeded expectations and hung on until the very end of the 2020 SEC Championship Game." — Adam Dubbin

Gators Wire's Staff Picks

"The general consensus has been that the claret pachyderms will stomp the rowdy reptiles in their home Swamp as the Orange and Blue have a plethora of unanswered questions on both defense and offense." — Adam Dubbin [listicle id=54300]

History

"The two league foes have a long history between them, though a majority of matchups in recent years have come in the SEC Championship Game, which was first established in 1992." — Adam Dubbin [vertical-gallery id=46337]

Scouting Report

"Florida hasn’t played Alabama in Gainesville in 10 years due to the quirks of the SEC schedule, and you can bet the energy at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday will be palpable for the biggest home game of coach Dan Mullen‘s tenure." — Tyler Nettuno [listicle id=54802]

10 Interesting Tidbits

"Much has been made about Alabama making its first appearance in the Swamp in 10 years and let’s hope that changes with the new scheduling format once Oklahoma and Texas are brought on board." — Pat Dooley [listicle id=54148]

Behind Enemy Lines

Story continues

"To get the skinny on Alabama, we reached out to Stacey Blackwood of Roll Tide Wire to gauge his thoughts on the matchup with the Gators on Saturday. Here are his takes about the game." — Tyler Nettuno [listicle id=54073]

Florida's blowout win over Alabama in 1991

READ: Florida handed Alabama one of its worst-ever defeat "The loss for Alabama stands as the largest shutout loss since Auburn beat the Tide 40-0 in 1957. That was before a lot of you were born." — Pat Dooley

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

1

1

1

1