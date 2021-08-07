Fire departments awarded money for gear

Aug. 7—The Cullman County Community Development Commission handed out $140,000 in grant funding to 12 local nonprofits Thursday morning.

Most of those fire departments, historical boards and other organizations received their checks in person during a presentation at the Cullman County Economic Development office, and they were joined by State Rep. Randall Shedd to celebrate the receipt of their grant funding.

The CCCDC's Cherrie Haney said the funding for the commission's grants comes from the Tennessee Valley Authority and beer tax revenues, and Cullman County's legislative delegation elected to use the money to fund nonprofit efforts rather than use it for local offices and staff members.

"This, to me, says a lot about our legislators, that they want to give back to the community," she said.

Shedd said the best way to make a better country is to improve one community at a time.

"When we improve our communities, we improve our county, our state and our country," he said.

He also thanked the Haney and the rest of the five-person CCCDC board for their work in considering grant requests each quarter and distributing the money to the organizations that need it the most.

"I appreciate y'all's work," he said. "I know you put a lot of time into it and the pay you get is a 'Thank you' like I just did, and the gratification you get from seeing communities do better."

This quarter's recipients of CCCDC funding were:

* Loretto Fire & EMS, $12,000 for new handheld radios.

* Baileyton Volunteer Fire Department, $12,000 for P25 compliant mobile radios.

* Garden City Volunteer Fire Department, $12,000 for tools to furnish a new fire truck.

* North Alabama Agriplex, $12,000 for a community hub expansion.

* Liberty Learning Foundation, $12,000 for civic, character development, financial literacy and workforce awareness in Cullman City Schools.

* Town of Garden City, $8,000 for a natural gas generator.

* West Point Volunteer Fire Department, $12,000 for five sets of turnout gear.

* Cullman County Parks & Recreation, $12,000 to update a playground.

* Battleground Historical Society, $12,000 for dirt work for a helicopter pad.

* Colony Community Center, $12,000 for a new roof and support beams.

* Cullman Industrial Development Board, $12,000 for Worlds of Work career fair.

* Joppa Historical Board, $12,000 for the restoration of Joppa School.