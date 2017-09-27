Fire chief fired for using racial slur toward Mike Tomlin

Well, the President got his wish. Someone has been fired over national anthem protests.

Only it was the fire chief of a Pittsburgh-area volunteer fire department, who posted a racist message about Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Facebook.

According to the Associated Press, Paul Smith of the Muse fire company in Cecil Township, Pennsylvania, referred to Tomlin as a “no-good n—–,” because the team stayed in the locker room during the national anthem.

The Cecil Township Board of Supervisors said on its website on Tuesday that Smith “is no longer the volunteer fire chief.”

Smith told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he’s “not the racist the media portrays me as,” saying that he “posted in ganger.”

Of course, perhaps that’s when his true feelings came out. Either way, he’s able, in his anger, to use one of the most despicable slurs in the book.