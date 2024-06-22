Fire breaks out in McLaren F1 hospitality unit at Spanish Grand Prix

A fire broke out at the McLaren hospitality unit on Saturday morning (Twitter/X - @PhilDuncanF1)

A fire broke out this morning at McLaren’s F1 hospitality unit at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona – with all personnel escaping unharmed.

Safety personnel and fire engines sped through the paddock on Saturday morning after a fire was reported above the kitchen.

Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as well as a host of staff and guests, were quickly evacuated.

The fire was quickly put out, with Pirelli’s head of F1 Mario Isola, a part-time paramedic, rushing to the scene with fire extinguishers.

A short McLaren statement following the incident read: “This morning we evacuated our Team Hub paddock hospitality unit following a fire alert, the team has been safely evacuated while the local fire brigade handle the issue.”

It is understood that it hasn’t impacted McLaren’s preparations for the third and final practice session, with all car equipment kept in the garage or motorhome.

Norris was quickest in the first practice session on Friday and will be confident of challenging Max Verstappen for pole position in qualifying on Saturday.