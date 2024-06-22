Fire breaks out at McLaren center ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

A suspected electrical fire almost halted Formula One drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's participation in the final practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI

June 22 (UPI) -- A fire at the McLaren Formula One hospitality center Saturday morning almost upended the team's participation in the final practice run of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Firefighters quickly rushed to the scene 30 minutes before the GP's final practice session in Barcelona was set to begin.

McLaren in a statement that morning confirmed all personnel were evacuated and emergency services had extinguished the fire. One McLaren team member was taken to hospital "as a precaution," but the company later gave an update that the person was discharged.

"We would like to thank all the marshals and emergency services for their quick and professional response," the statement read "We would also like to thank Formula One, the FIA and our competitors who have offered to help our team and guests this weekend."

The source of the blaze was suspected to be an electrical fire between two floors of the building, but it has not been confirmed.

The fire at least was confined to the paddock that runs behind the pit lane complex.

It was initially unclear whether drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris would be able to participate in the final practice, but the two were evacuated from the building without harm and hit the track early in the session.