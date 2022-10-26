Fire up 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk with conviction this week

With Deebo Samuel battling a hamstring injury — and Christian McCaffrey still learning the playbook — Yahoo Sports’ Dalton Del Don explains why the San Francisco WR should see plenty of volume against the Rams.

DALTON DEL DON: Brandon Aiyuk at Los Angeles Rams. Aiyuk has seen 11 targets in back-to-back games, and could see even more looks this week with Deebo Samuel battling a hamstring injury, especially with the team's upcoming bye.

The 49ers are facing a Rams defense that ranked second against the run in DVOA and is also seeded by far the fewest fantasy points to tight ends. Not one has even exceeded 45 yards this season.

Christian McCaffrey will, of course, get his. But he's also still learning an entirely new playbook on the fly. That leaves Aiyuk, who quietly was among the leaders in expected fantasy points last week. All three of Aiyuk's touchdowns have come on the road this season. And the key with Jimmy G is pressure. And the Rams rank second-to-last in pressure rate. Fire up Aiyuk with conviction this week.