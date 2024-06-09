Fiorentina want Bondo from Monza, but drop Fernandez

New Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino reportedly wants to bring midfielder Warren Bondo with him from Monza, but interest in Ezequiel Fernandez of Boca Juniors is waning.

The Viola appointed their new boss this week, replacing Vincenzo Italiano, who went to Bologna instead.

This naturally also changes their approach on the transfer market and a new strategy is being drawn up for the summer.

According to Calciomercato.com, Palladino has requested the arrival of Monza midfielder Bondo, who he had worked with at the U-Power Stadium.

It will not be cheap, as Monza value the promising 20-year-old at circa €10m.

He joined Monza from AS Nancy in the summer of 2022 and flourished in Serie A this season after a loan spell with Reggina.

Bondo made 25 Serie A appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Fiorentina re-evaluate Bondo and Fernandez

Meanwhile, Palladino and the departure of Fiorentina director Nicolas Burdisso also changed the approach towards Equi Fernandez, who had been close to a move from Boca Juniors.

Instead, Tyc Sport claim that Fernandez is edging closer to FC Porto for the €20m release clause.